Higher food prices are causing pre-Thanksgiving concerns

According to new research, Dalhousie University food professor and researcher Sylvain Charlebois says COVID-19 delivered a direct hit on the food industry in North America.

“The pandemic itself really impacted global supply chains,” said Charlebois. “Turkey is basically 16 per cent more expensive than last year also because of the Avian Flu”

The prices of other groceries are also on the rise, in some cases dramatically.

“Potatoes, cranberry sauce," said Charlebois. "All of these items are more expensive.”

Charlebois said, based on recent research data, roughly 90 per cent of Atlantic Canadians celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

"But because of escalating costs, as many as 20 per cent could be basically forced to make many adjustments to Thanksgiving dinner,” said Charlebois.

That reality is felt daily at Souls Harbour Rescue Mission's Halifax location.

“We serve about 200 people a day," said CEO Michelle Porter, who added those numbers have been on the rise in recent months. “Because of the recent crazy grocery price hike, we are definitely getting an increase.”

On Thanksgiving Sunday, during this spike in food prices, Souls Harbour is pulling out all the stops to feed as many people in the community as possible.

“We will have a big meal and we plan for more people coming.”

Charlebois said the cost of food is alarming at this time.

“We’re hearing percentages of nine, 10 and 11 per cent right now.”

There is some good news. Prices have levelled off somewhat in recent weeks, and Charlebois is confident the situation will improve even more going forward.