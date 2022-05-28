iHeartRadio

Higher than average temperatures, mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-Essex

Storms rolling through in Windsor-Essex. (Submitted by Ralph Billingsley)

Windsor-Essex residents should be able to enjoy patches of sun on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, the Windsor-Essex region will see above average temperatures with a high of 24C with a humidex of 25C during the day.

UV index may reach 9, or “very high,” according to the forecaster.

Temperatures are expected to cool down in the evening with a low of 13C and partly cloudy skies.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C. Sunday night..clear with a low of 18C.
  • Monday..sunny. High 31C. Monday night..clear. Low 20C.
  • Tuesday..sunny. High 32C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 20C.
  • Wednesday.. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29. Wednesday night… cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, low 15
  • Thursday..sunny. High 23C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 12C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.8C and the average low is 11.7C.

