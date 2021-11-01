Higher water costs proposed in 2022 for Waterloo Region

Region of Waterloo staff are proposing an increase of $46.94 in 2022 for the average household to pay for water services.

On Monday, Region of Waterloo Council met virtually for an afternoon session reviewing the proposed water services budget – with a number of factors given for the proposed increases.

“I think what we’re seeing in 2022 is a series of factors that are impacting the water budget,” said Craig Dyer, Chief Financial Officer for the Region of Waterloo.

Dyer points to increases in utility costs and other expenditure areas.

A 2.9 per cent increase is proposed for the next budget year in water supply costs, adding $5.57 onto the average household water bill in the Region.

Wastewater collection is expected to cost an extra $24.25 a year while wastewater treatment is proposed to increase by $6.62.

There were no rate increases in 2021.

Other budget considerations

Administration said new infrastructure will also be needed in the future to meet the region’s growth plan of adding over 366,000 people by 2051.

Council heard from the community during the first of three public input sessions on Monday.

Presentations included an update on the Waterloo Eye Institute, proposals for an Indigenous Community Hub at the former Charles Street Bus Terminal, Grand River Transit fares and attracting ridership.

Several delegates also presented on the funding in the budget for the police. A separate Budget Committee is planned to provide an overview of the Police Services budget on Nov. 29.

Two more public input sessions are scheduled for Nov. 24 and Dec. 8, 2021.

Approval of the user rate budgets are scheduled for Nov. 24.

The final budget day to approve the 2022 Operating Budgets and Capital Programs for Tax Supported Programs will be held December 15, 2021.

Everything will take effect January 1, 2022.