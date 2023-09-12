Highest-ever number of names added to Calgary's list of fallen firefighters at 2023 memorial service

Dozens of Calgary firefighters took part in a solemn ceremony on Tuesday to honour their fallen comrades.

The Calgary Fire Department's annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service was held outside city hall at noon.

The service paid tribute to the 76 Calgary firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty, including nine during active firefighting and 63 from illnesses related to firefighting.

This year, 12 new plaques were added to the three-storey monument at Calgary's Police Officers and Firefighters Tribute Plaza called Walls of Memory/Lantern of Light, including:

Captain Ervin Boettcher;

Senior Firefighter Derek M. Sharman;

Captain Leonard Maddison;

Captain Ted Stewart;

Captain Raymond D. Ross;

Captain Robert G. Yeats;

Captain John Wallebeck;

Captain R. Scott Bothwell;

Captain M. Wesley Carr;

Captain Troy E. Koch;

Captain Allan O. Little; and

Captain Grant P. Shultz.

A Tuesday news release said all 12 died due to occupational illnesses.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Fire Chief Steve Dongworth said 12 is an unusually large number of names to add to the list.

"It's actually the highest number we've added in any year, which is troubling if that's a continuing trend. Of course, we hope (it's) not. We hope that these are the last names we ever add to this memorial."

Traditionally, the Calgary Fire Department's Memorial Wall only honoured those who died during active duty or training. This year, however, all names of the fallen have been inscribed on the wall, including presumptive deaths (such as those caused by occupational illness and injury), as well as firefighters who were sent overseas during the First World War but never returned.

"This upgrade honours the broader range of sacrifices that Calgary firefighters have made and acknowledges the diverse range of challenges they encounter throughout their service," said the City of Calgary in a news release.