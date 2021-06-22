Highly anticipated $80M overpass in Barrie nearly open

After five years and nearly $80 million, a new overpass in Barrie's south end is about to open.



Motorists have been driving under the new Harvie Road overpass for months, and in mere days, the bridge will be open for drivers to use.



The first plans were drawn up for the $76 million overpass five years ago. After three years of construction, the city says there are only a few small things left to do before it can open.



"We need to work on some of the street lighting, we're trying to get those powered up, and we also have some safety handrails to finish up and do some of the last-minute traffic light adjustments," said Bala Araniyasundaran, the director of infrastructure for the City of Barrie.



The city hopes to get it open before Mon. June 28.



The City's population is expected to skyrocket over the next couple of decades, and the City says this new look will help make people's lives easier and less stressful.



"This is a vital crossing across the highway 400, so it really relieves the congestion that we have in the south end where Mapleview drive is the primary crossing," said Araniyasundaran.



"This just gives that ultimate route for the traffic and will be critical in relieving the congestion we have in the south end."



The City expects about 20,000 vehicles to use the overpass daily once it's open. That number is expected to double in the next 15 y