Highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Grey Bruce

Health officials in Grey Bruce have confirmed the region's first case of the Delta B.1.617.2 COVID-19 variant.

The health unit says tests revealed the Delta variant in a case at a rooming house outbreak in Hanover. It says it is no longer an active case; however, since the Delta strain is considered more contagious, health officials anticipate more cases associated with the outbreak.

The Delta variant is identified through surveillance testing and takes about 10 to 14 days for results.

There are currently 25 individuals at the Hanover facility who tested positive for COVID-19 and 38 high-risk contacts.

The health unit and several community partners are working together to contain the outbreak at the 10th Street facility in downtown Hanover.

Public health encourages anyone who visited the building recently to get a COVID-19 test and isolate.

In a release Tuesday, the health unit states, "Both first and two-dose vaccinations are effective in reducing the hospitalization rates from the Delta variant."

Meanwhile, the health unit reports two new COVID-19 cases for the region Tuesday in Brockton and South Bruce.

There are currently 42 active infections and 81 high-risk contacts.