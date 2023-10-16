iHeartRadio

Highly decayed body found in Nose Creek; police investigating


image.jpg

Calgary police are investigating the discovery of a highly decayed body in Nose Creek.

Police say the discovery was made Monday evening near the 4200 block of Edmonton Trail N.E.

There was no immediate indication that the death is suspicious, police say, but further investigation will be conducted by the medical examiner.

The scene was taped off for several hours Monday evening while police worked.

12