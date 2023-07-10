'Highly intoxicated' man calls 911 over a dozen times: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a “highly intoxicated” man has been charged after calling 911 over a dozen times.

Officers responded to Nichols Avenue in Erieau to conduct a well-being check after receiving a dozen 911 calls from the residence on Sunday at 9:29 p.m.

Police say they located the man highly intoxicated and cautioned him on the misuse of the 911 service. When the man continued to call 911, officers returned and arrested him.

The 44-year-old Erieau man was arrested and charged with mischief. He was transported to police headquarters and held until he was sober. He was released with conditions and a future court date of August 14, 2023.