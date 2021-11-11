Stretch of Trans Canada closes for second time due to winter weather

For the second time Thursday, a stretch of the Trans Canada Highway has closed down.

The province said Highway 1 has been shut down from Falcon Lake to the Ontario border. The closure due to poor winter driving conditions.

The road was closed early Thursday afternoon for a few hours before being reopened.

The province is also advising drivers that Highway 10, through Riding Mountain National Park, is also closed. This is also due to poor driving conditions.

There is no timeline for when either highway will reopen.

