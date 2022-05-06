Highway 1 reopened after collision near Sintaluta
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 have been reopened after a motor vehicle collision Friday morning near Sintaluta.
There is no word on any injuries at this time.
RCMP said more updates will be provided as they become available.
Sintaluta is about 87 kilometres east of Regina.
-
Manitoba patient died after going to a closed ER and being turned away: critical incident reportA new report from Manitoba Health that looks at critical incidents in the health-care system shows 35 instances where people died while receiving care, one of which saw a person die after an emergency department was closed and they were turned away.
-
'It's their arena': Kings hold onto nets, keep lights off until exact moment Oilers skate startsThe Edmonton Oilers had a few laughs after their morning skate in Los Angeles Friday, following some apparent "game within the game" antics at Crypto.com arena.
-
'Is it worth your life?': Women working for apps like Uber don't feel safe reporting harassmentUber, Lyft, DoorDash and other similar apps are failing to support women gig workers, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
-
Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identifiedVancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
This Armenian pizzeria in Toronto is the home of a nearly century-old recipeFor some, comfort food is a grilled cheese oozing with cheddar plunged into ketchup or a bottomless bowl of steaming hot ramen. For others, it’s lahmajoun.
-
Arcade Fire announces concert in Edmonton as part of 2022 world tourFor the first time since 2017, Arcade Fire will return to Edmonton during their world tour slated to start later this year.
-
Debt, reserves, or cuts: Windsor council to debate how to pay for battery plant landsWindsor city council will meet next week to debate the best way to pay for $53 million for land to be acquired for the future site of the 45 gigawatt Stellantis-LGES battery plant on the city’s east end.
-
'It shows what the east coast can do': Moncton, Halifax excited for world juniorsThere was still a buzz in the air the day after Moncton was announced as a co-host for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.