Nanaimo driver dead after multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
A 73-year-old man is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Nanaimo on Friday.
The incident caused a six-vehicle collision on the highway at the intersection with Tenth Street just before noon.
The driver was declared dead at the scene while his wife, who was in the vehicle with him, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
Southbound traffic was being rerouted at Halliburton Street Friday afternoon. The highway was expected to reopen before 3 p.m.
