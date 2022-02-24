Highway 1 crash: Drivers warned to expect delays near Abbotsford, multiple lanes blocked

Drivers taking Highway 1 through Abbotsford, B.C., were warned to expect delays Thursday morning due to a crash.

DriveBC posted about the incident at about 9:30 a.m., saying emergency crews were on scene in eastbound lanes just before Mt. Lehman Road.

"Expect delays due to heavy congestion," DriveBC warned, adding that both the left and centre lanes were blocked.

B.C. Highway Patrol told CTV News Vancouver in an email that a single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. Nobody was injured in that incident, and people from that car were waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

One person was standing outside the car and a person driving another vehicle reportedly lost control, hitting the individual standing near the side of the road. Mounties said the person was struck was seriously injured.

"The person was transported to hospital and their condition is not known," Cpl./Cap. Mike Halskov said in the emailed statement.

"The driver of that vehicle remained at scene and is co-operating with police."

Earlier in the day, at about midnight, drivers were warned to avoid unnecessary travel in the Lower Mainland due to snow.

"Winter weather conditions causing multiple vehicle incidents along the major routes," an advisory from DriveBC said on social media.

"Snow is falling and sticking, only travel if you and your vehicle are prepared."

Traffic cameras from the area near the Abbotsford crash showed the roads were clear of snow at 10 a.m. However, Mounties said road and weather conditions were poor at the time of the crash and are believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information about the incident or relevant dash-cam video is asked to call the RCMP at 604-702-4039.