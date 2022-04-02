Highway 1 east of Field reopens after morning crash
Drivers heading west or east through the Rocky Mountains had a tough time Saturday, thanks to a crash near the town of Field.
On Saturday morning, a vehicle incident closed the Trans-Canada Highway near the community for several hours.
UPDATE - #BCHwy1 Closed at Yoho Valley Rd in @YohoNP due to jackknifed semi. Expect delays. Estimated opening 4pm MDT. https://t.co/nY5eehNPRz #FieldBC #GoldenBC #Revelstoke @511Alberta #YohoPark— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 2, 2022
DriveBC reported a jackknifed semi-truck blocking the road at Yoho Valley Road/Takakkaw Falls.
Crews managed to reopen the highway after 2:30 p.m. Congestion in the area subsided roughly 30 minutes later.
OPEN - #BCHwy1 at Yoho Valley Rd in @YohoNP after earlier vehicle incident. Expect delays due to heavy congestion. #FieldBC #GoldenBC #Revelstoke @511Alberta #YohoPark— DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 2, 2022
