Highway 1 reopened after serious crash in Mill Bay

A serious crash closed the northbound lanes of Highway 1 in Mill Bay on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 1 and Frayne Road. According to DriveBC, all northbound lanes on the highway were closed due to the collision.

A detour was set up leading off the highway onto Frayne Road and then Mill Bay Road.

At 4:30 p.m., DriveBC estimated that the northbound highway lanes would reopen at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The crash was cleared sooner than that, however, with lanes reopening around 6:30 p.m.

Images from the scene show one vehicle on its side and another with significant front-end damage.