Highway 1 reopened near Lytton, B.C., days after mudslide

A stretch of Highway 1 that was closed in both directions due to a mudslide near Lytton, B.C., on Monday night has reopened.

DriveBC announced the reopening late Wednesday afternoon, but warned motorists to watch for loose gravel and reduced speeds in the area.

The mudslide initially forced crews to shut down Highway 1 from Hope to Cache Creek, but the closure was later reduced to the stretch between Hope and Lytton.

Officials have not commented on what caused the slide.