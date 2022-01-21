Highway 1 reopens hours after semi-trucks collide near Kamloops

Traffic on a busy B.C. highway was impacted for hours after two semi-trucks collided west of Kamloops, B.C., Friday.

The B.C. Transportation Ministry said an 11.3-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions in the morning.

Drivers were able to get through the area between Tobiano and Savona, but only through a single-lane of alternating traffic.

The road was finally cleared between Tunkwa Lake Road and Cavessson Way shortly before 2 p.m.

In a brief advisory, the Kamloops RCMP said two semi-trucks collided on the highway, but no further details were provided. Officers asked the public to use alternative routes if possible during the closure.