Highway 10 collision sends two to hospital

Police closed a section of Highway 10 in Caledon on Tuesday after a collision that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Charleston Sideroad in Caledon Village Tuesday afternoon and sent one car reeling toward a nearby building.

That vehicle ended up with its back end mounted up against the side of the building with its front end crashed into a fence.

Another car sustained significant damage to its back end.

Police say one person suffered serious injuries.

Highway 10 from County Road 109 to Olde Base Line Road was closed for several hours for the police investigation, but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.