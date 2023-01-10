Highway 11 closed between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson

A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is closed Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.

A detour using highways 66, 672 and 101 is available.

The collision happened around 6 a.m. and the road is bare, 511 Ontario said.

No details on how many vehicles are involved, if there are any injuries or the estimated reopening time.

Ontario Provincial Police were on scene shortly before 7 a.m., police said in a tweet.

