Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up

Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.

It happened in Maisonville Township near Swan Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a Tweet around 11 a.m.

Officers from the Kirkland Lake detachment are at the scene and the "highway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time to remove vehicles," OPP said.

"No detour at this time."

There is no word on the cause of the crash or if anyone has been injured as a result.

The Ministry of Transportation said the road is partly covered in snow from Ramore to Kenogami Lake on its 511 Ontario website.