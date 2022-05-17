Highway 11 closed in South River

Traffic has come to a stand still on Highway 11 south of North Bay Tuesday after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the north bound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River and is affecting traffic in both directions, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet.

One person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.

No word on the cause of the single-vehicle collision, but officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating.

The highway will remain closed until further notice, with no estimated reopening time.

No word on if any charges are pending.