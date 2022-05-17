Highway 11 closed in South River
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Traffic has come to a stand still on Highway 11 south of North Bay Tuesday after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the north bound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River and is affecting traffic in both directions, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet.
One person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.
No word on the cause of the single-vehicle collision, but officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating.
The highway will remain closed until further notice, with no estimated reopening time.
No word on if any charges are pending.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last yearA guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
-
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: pollMany Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan LibraryA group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Wife of Métis hunter killed testifies in murder trialA hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summerThe Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekendOttawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.
-
-
Labour and delivery services resume at Truro hospital following floodLabour and delivery services have resumed at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S.
-
Man rescues distressed pup from hot carA woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.