Highway 11 in Val Rita reopened after police investigation

Highway 11 reopened between Kapuskasing and Hearst around 2 p.m. on Monday after a police investigation in the Val Rita area prompted a road closure for a couple hours, police say.

According to 511 Ontario, the road closure between McPherson Avenue in Kapuskasing and Alary Road North and La Petite Gaspesie Road in Hearst began around 11:30 a.m.

OPP Const. Ashley Nickle told CTV News in a phone interview the issue is resolved, there is no threat to public safety and the public can return to the area.

"There was a barricaded person who was apprehended under the Mental Health Act, without incident," Nickle said.