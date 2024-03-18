iHeartRadio

Highway 11 crash near on-ramp in Bracebridge sends one to hospital


One person was taken to the hospital following a collision on Highway 11 in Bracebridge.

Provincial police say the single-vehicle crash happened Monday around noon south of the on-ramp at Taylor Road.

All lanes along Highway 11 were temporarily closed to traffic for the investigation and cleanup. It has since reopened.

Police say the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

