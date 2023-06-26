Highway 11 in Val Rita reopened after police investigation

Highway 11 reopened between Kapuskasing and Hearst around 2 p.m. on Monday after a police investigation in the Val Rita area prompted a road closure for a couple hours, police say.

According to 511 Ontario, the road closure between McPherson Avenue in Kapuskasing and Alary Road North and La Petite Gaspesie Road in Hearst began around 11:30 a.m.

OPP Const. Ashley Nickle told CTV News in a phone interview the issue is resolved, there is no threat to public safety and the public can return to the area.

Nickle was not able to provide details about what happened, but said more information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow this breaking news story, check back here for updates.