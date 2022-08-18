iHeartRadio

Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collision

OPP has closed Highway 11 northbound lanes at Highway 169 due to a serious crash, Thurs., Aug., 18, 2022.

Highway 11 is closed due to a serious motorcycle collision.

OPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.

It’s believed a pickup truck towing a trailer rear-ended a motorcycle at Coopers Falls Road just north of Washago at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries.

More information will follow as it becomes available.

