Highway 11 one lane in South River
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Highway 11 south of North Bay now has one lane open after being closed for most of the day after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
The rollover happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the north bound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River. the highway was closed in both directions, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet.
One person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.
No word on the cause of the single-vehicle collision, but officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating.
There is no estimated time for a complete reopening of the highway.
No word on if any charges are pending.
-
Search continues for missing man in Cambridge, still no cause released in child's deathThe search continued Tuesday for a man police say may have information about the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. Neighbours also shared their concerns about the police response.
-
Changes are coming to summer parking in these Simcoe County townsThe towns of Oro-Medonte and Innisfil are preparing for another busy beach season, with a focus on parking for residents and out-of-towners.
-
Teacher suspended after doing 'back-breaker' move on students in North VancouverAn elementary school teacher who repeatedly used a 'back-breaker' move on students in North Vancouver has been suspended and ordered to take a course on fostering a positive learning environment.
-
'The act of being kind': South Edmonton school receives new Cree nameThe Edmonton Public Schools’ Board of Trustees has voted on a new name for Dan Knott School. Starting in September, it will be known as kisêwâtisiwin School.
-
The cost of mowing the lawn rising with record gas pricesThe cost of gas climbed past $2.08 a litre in the capital again Tuesday and the surging prices are hurting some seasonal businesses, like landscaping and lawn care.
-
Witnesses take the stand in Paul Sadlon sexual assault trialThe sexual assault trial of Barrie businessman Paul Sadlon entered day two with a boss and two colleagues of the complainant taking the stand.
-
Why Saskatoon's COVID-19 trend could be cause for cautious optimismWith the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 noting an 85 per cent drop in its latest update, experts in the city say the trend is cause for cautious optimism.
-
Battle lines drawn as Flames and Oilers get ready for epic seriesThe last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers faced each other in the playoffs was way back in 1991.
-
Victoria councillor Marianne Alto announces bid for mayorAnother Victoria councillor has announced their intentions to run for mayor this year.