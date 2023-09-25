Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay

Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. between Bomarc Road in North Bay and Sand Dam Road in Merrick Township, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

"One driver has been transported to hospital by the District of Nipissing Paramedic Services with serious injuries," OPP said.

Firefighters and paramedics from North Bay also attended the scene.

One lane of the highway reopened around 1:40 p.m., OPP said.

A detour is also available through Highway 17 to Highway 64 in Sturgeon Falls, located about 39 kilometres west of North Bay.

No details on the cause of the crash or if any charges are pending.

There is no estimated reopening time yet.

