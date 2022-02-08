Highway 11 reopen after collision

Highway 11 is reopened after a collision that closed the major route for most of Monday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. between Temagami and Latchford.

Ontario Provincial Police shut down the highway from Thibeault Hill in North Bay up to Highway 65 in the New Liskeard area.

OPP has not released details about the crash.

No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved.