Highway 11 reopened between Kirkland Lake area, Matheson after fatal crash

A 55-kilometre section of Highway 11 is reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday morning between Kenogami Lake and Matheson following a crash, police say.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 6 a.m. near Swan Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

One person has died as a result of the crash, police said, but no word if anyone else was injured.

Ontario Provincial Police were on scene shortly before 7 a.m., police said in a tweet.

The highway was closed for about 12 hours.