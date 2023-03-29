Highway 11 reopened from Hwy. 101 to Smooth Rock Falls

Highway 11 is reopened in both directions between the Highway 101 junction and Smooth Rock Falls on Wednesday after being closed for most of the day due to a collision and deteriorating weather conditions.

The crash involved two vehicles in Hannah Township near Cochrane, Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Michelle Simard told CTV News in an email.

No injuries were reported in the crash, she said.

The highway reopened shortly before 3:30 p.m., OPP said in a Tweet.

MESSY WEATHER

While flurries are expected across northeastern Ontario on Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the North Bay and West Nipissing areas.

"A sharp cold front will move through southern Ontario today (Wednesday) bringing a burst of heavy snow. Wind along the front may gust as high as 60 km/h," Environment Canada said.

"This combination of snow and strong winds may create a period of challenging driving conditions. Local snowfall amounts of two to five cm are possible."

Communities affected by the weather alert include French River, West Nipissing, North Bay, Powassan and Mattawa.

The snow will be heavy at times across the region throughout the day creating reduced visibility and slippery roads.

"In addition, a sudden drop in temperature in the wake of the cold front could cause roads, sidewalks and parking lots to become icy," the weather alert said.

"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."