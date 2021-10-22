iHeartRadio

Highway 11 reopened in Fauquier-Strickland, Ont.

A collision has closed Highway 11 near Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake. (FIle)

Highway 11 has been reopened in both directions west of Cochrane Friday afternoon following a crash, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says.

It happened around 9:48 a.m. at the Tremblay Avenue intersection according to 511 Ontario.

The highway is bare.

No word on how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

The road was reopened around 12:45 p.m.

