Regina police continue to investigate crash on Highway 11

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is investigating after a serious vehicle collision on the Regina Bypass disrupted traffic early Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the southbound lanes of Highway 11 and Dewdney Avenue at 12:44 p.m. after a collision was reported, police explained in a news release.

A vehicle and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, police said. The driver of the motorcycle received non-life threatening injuries in the collision and was transported to hospital.

Police noted that witnesses reported the motorcycle had collided with the other vehicle.

In order to preserve “potential evidence,” the southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 11 north of Dewdney Avenue were shut down for around two hours on Monday as collision investigators were on scene.

An investigation into the crash is currently ongoing according to police.

RPS asks anyone who has information about the incident to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPPS).