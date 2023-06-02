Highway 11 reopens between Kapuskasing and Hearst

Highway 11 between Kapuskasing and Hearst has reopened after a two-vehicle collision in Val Rita, just west of Dagenais Road Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:00 a.m., according to the Ontario Provincial Police, resulting in a 10 hour highway closure.

OPP say it was a head-on collision and that the two drivers involved were transported from the scene via air ambulance with serious injuries.

Investigators are now putting out a call for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)