Highway 11 reopens between Latchford and Temagami

Highway 11 between Latchford and Temagami reopened around noon after being closed for several hours, police said Tuesday afternoon.

No details yet from police on what happened.

Original story:

CTV News has learned that two incidents in northern Ontario on Tuesday morning are connected, an investigation in Englehart and a crash that has closed Highway 11 between Latchford and Temagami.

It started with a tweet by the Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police just after 5:30 a.m.

Police issued an advisory to the public to not pick up any hitchhikers on the roads in the area around Charlton and Englehart.

Just after 8 a.m., the Ministry of Transportation said on social media Highway 11 was closed in both directions between McLeod Avenue in Latchford and the Municiaplity of Temagami due to a collision.

Half an hour later on social media, police told people to avoid the area of Crooked Cross Road in Englehart. The post said the Temiskaming detachment is investigating "an occurrence that took place earlier" Tuesday morning, but gave no other details.

There is no danger to public safety, OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi told CTV News in a phone interview.

Drivers are reporting traffic backups on Highway 11.

Brenda Cannon posted a photo of the traffic backup in the southbound lane of Highway 11/Main Street in Latchford:

Diane Falconi posted this photo on social media of the traffic backup north of Lowell Lake Road in Temagami just after 10 a.m.:

In a phone interview, Const. Michelle Simard said the series of events are all related.

As of 11 a.m., there is no estimated reopening time for the highway, but Simard said lots of people are on the ground working and they are waiting to clear the scene.

She added police are asking for patience as officers investigate.

This news comes a week after a large police presence and investigation took place in Latchford between Dump Road and McLeod Avenue. However, there is no indication today's events are connected with that.

ADVISORY: #Hwy11 between Dump Rd and McLeod Ave #Latchford - Large police presence on scene for investigation. Avoid the area. ^jt

CTV News is following the story and will have updates as they become available.