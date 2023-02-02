Highway 11 reopens in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile-up

Highway 11 in northern Ontario reopened Thursday afternoon after a collision involving several vehicles prompted police to close the road from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson for several hours.

It happened in Maisonville Township near Swan Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said in a Tweet around 11 a.m.

Wendy Morrish told CTV News in an email she drove by the scene before police and first responders arrived and saw that six transport trucks were involved, some with extensive damage.

"There are always transport accidents along this stretch of the highway, but six is ridiculous," Morrish said, adding one driver appeared to be stuck in his vehicle when she drove by.

The highway was closed for about five hours, reopening around 4 p.m.

No word on the cause of the crash, if anyone was injured or if there are any charges pending.