iHeartRadio

Highway 11 reopens near Kenogami Lake

A collision has closed Highway 11 near Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake. (FIle)

Highway 11 at Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake has reopened following a collision.

Original story:

A collision has closed Highway 11 near Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake.

Lanes are closed in both directions. This story will be updated when new information is available.

12