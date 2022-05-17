Highway 11 one lane in South River
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Highway 11 south of North Bay now has one lane open after being closed for most of the day after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.
The rollover happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the north bound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River. the highway was closed in both directions, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet.
One person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.
No word on the cause of the single-vehicle collision, but officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating.
There is no estimated time for a complete reopening of the highway.
No word on if any charges are pending.
