Highway 11 one lane in South River

Highway 11 south of North Bay now has one lane open after being closed for most of the day after a transport rolled over on its side, police say.

The rollover happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in the north bound lane at Ottawa Avenue in South River. the highway was closed in both directions, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet.

One person has suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet.

No word on the cause of the single-vehicle collision, but officers from the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating.

There is no estimated time for a complete reopening of the highway.

No word on if any charges are pending.