Highway 13 reopened after grassfire near Weyburn

Highway 13 is open Thursday morning after a large grassfire closed a portion of the roadway near Weyburn, Sask. on Wednesday afternoon.

RCMP said in a release that the fire was approximately five kilometres from Weyburn city limits.

Highway 13 was closed from about 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. as were various grid roads in the area.

In an update Thursday evening RCMP were still asking motorists travelling on Highway 13 to use caution when passing the scene.

The fire was said to be under control shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, however firefighters from three departments along with volunteers and farmers in the area remained on scene until early Friday morning.