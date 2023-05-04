Highway 14 reopens after crash near Sooke

Highway 14 has reopened between Sooke and Langford after a single-vehicle crash blocked traffic in both directions Thursday.

Around noon, the West Shore RCMP said the intersection of Sooke Road and Kangaroo Road would be closed "for at least the next few hours" after a car crashed into a BC Hydro pole, downing power lines in the area.

Just after 2 p.m., Mounties said the road had reopened to traffic.

No power outages related to the crash occurred.