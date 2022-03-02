Highway 144 down to one lane near the Watershed due to multiple-vehicle crash

Highway 144 is down to one lane near the Watershed due to a collision involving several vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police says Wednesday evening.

In a tweet around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said officers from the South Porcupine detachment are at the scene south of the Highway 560 intersection.

OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email the collision is north of Cartier, but south of Halfway Lake Provincial Park.

"Four vehicles involved, which includes a commercial motor vehicle and three passengers vehicles," Lewis said.

"One person was (transported) to the local hospital for non-life threatening injuries by Sudbury paramedic services."

The highway is down to one lane, with northbound and soundbound traffick being alternated around the wreckage.

Once all of the vehicles are removed by tow trucks, the highway will be fully reopened.

Ontario 511 is reporting partly covered road conditions and reduced visibility in that area.

#SouthPorcOPP is currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on #Hwy144 south of the #Hwy560 (Watershed). The highway remains closed at this time. ^ms pic.twitter.com/dcpbospnPV

Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said the crash is in the southbound lane at Onaping Lake Road, which reduced Highway 144 in the Benny area to one lane around 5 p.m.

#Incident #Cartier #HWY144 South at Onaping Lake - Lane and shoulder blocked in the Benny area due to a collision. #ONHwys

Ontario 511 is reporting the highway is bare from Municipal Road 55 to around the Low Water Lake area.