Highway 144 has reopened following another crash near Onaping
For the second time this week, Highway 144 near Onaping had to be closed due to a crash.
The latest one happened Wednesday around 7:43 a.m. at the Marina Road intersection involving a single passenger vehicle.
Police said the road was closed in both directions for about an hour while officers were investigating the collision that sent two people - the driver and a passenger - to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The road has since been reopened.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
The investigation will continue and Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
On Monday, another single-vehicle crash on the same highway just over five kilometers north killed one person.
Many residents in the area are concerned about that section of the highway due to the number of crashes that occur and held a protest calling for improved safety measures less than two weeks ago.
