Highway 144 reopened after serious crash

Highway 144 has reopened after a serious crash involving a single commercial vehicle Tuesday morning.

The road was closed from Gogama to the Highway 101 junction in Timmins all day, reopening just before 9 p.m.

The road was closed in both directions around 10:15 a.m., 511 Ontario said.

Officers from the South Porcupine detachment are at the scene along with firefighters and paramedics, OPP Const. Michelle Simard told CTV News in a phone interview.

Injuries have been sustained in the crash, however, the severity is unknown, Simard said.

It happened just north of the Highway 560 junction

No word on the cause of the crash.

OPP said a 50-year-old resident from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish was killed in the collision.

