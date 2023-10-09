Highway 144 reopened at the Highway 17 intersection in Lively

A crash on Highway 144 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Monday afternoon closed the road in both directions at the Highway 17 intersection for several hours, it reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

"Hwy. 144 ramp to Hwy. 17 east closed in the Lively area due to a collision," 511 Ontario said just before 2 p.m.

"All lanes closed."

Ontario Provincial Police Acting Sgt. Rob Lewis said officers from the Nipissing West detachment responded to a single commercial vehicle crash shortly after 1:30 p.m.

It happened on the Highway 144 off-ramp to Highway 17.

"One person received minor injuries; Sudbury paramedics services are attending the scene," Lewis said.

"The investigation is still ongoing and the highway will remain closed in both directions during the investigation."

No word on what caused the crash or if any charges are pending.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has reached out to Ontario Provincial Police for more information. This article will be updated as more details become available.

Collision on #HWY144 Both Directions at HWY 17 OP IC, SUDBURY. All lanes closed. #Closure #ONHwys https://t.co/b49rC9AfjD