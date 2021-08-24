Highway 144 reopens following fatal crash north of Onaping

Highway 144 has reopened following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Monday morning that killed one person.

Original story:

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 Monday morning, prompting Ontario Provincial Police to close the road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene north of the Windy Lake Motel and south of Cartier, at 10:14 a.m.

"The driver of the motor vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene," OPP said in a news release. "The name of the deceased driver is not being released until next of kin is notified."

The highway is closed in both directions while police investigate. There is no estimated reopening time.

A detour has been set up using Highway 7044, Old Cartier Road. The detour is 22.48 km, according to the Ministry of Transportation on Twitter.

More details to follow as they become available.

#Closure #Cartier #HWY144 is closed in both directions at Windy Lake Provincial Park Rd due to a collision. #ONHwys https://t.co/IgcYCkxmNM