Highway 15 near Winnipeg reopened after semi slid into the ditch

A section of Highway 15 near Winnipeg's Perimeter Highway has reopened after a semi slid into the ditch forcing the highways closure for most of the day.

According to the province, the highway was closed Sunday morning between the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 207 due to a motor vehicle collision.

Manitoba RCMP said around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, a semi-trailer slid into the ditch on Highway 15 just after the intersection with Highway 207.

RCMP said the closure of the highway was to allow a tow truck to remove the semi from the ditch.

No injuries were reported.

As of Sunday afternoon shortly after 3:20 p.m., the province announced the road had reopened.