Highway 16 east of Vegreville, Alta., reopens after hours of detours due to crash
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Westbound traffic along Highway 16 east of Vegreville, Alta., was diverted for several hours Thursday as emergency crews worked to clear a jack-knifed semi-truck.
Traffic in the area of Range Road 143 was diverted away from the blocked highway for more than four hours. The highway has since reopened.
No one was injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the collision, RCMP say.
Vegreville is approximately 103 kilometres east of Edmonton.
-
Cermaq fined $500k for 2017 diesel spill at fish farm off Vancouver IslandA provincial court judge has ordered the owner of a fish farm off northern Vancouver Island to pay $500,000 for spilling more than 500 litres of diesel fuel into the ocean in 2017.
-
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: 368 test positive, 5 more deaths announcedAnother 368 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in B.C., the province's health ministry announced Thursday.
-
New bill targets theft of scrap metal in ManitobaManitoba wants to crack down on the theft of scrap metal in the province.
-
Salvation Army seeking holiday season helpThe Salvation Army is putting out a call to help families in need across our community this holiday season.
-
Police investigating school brawl allegedly involving bat and other weaponsWaterloo region police are investigating a reported school brawl that sent a teenage boy to hospital.
-
'Against ever single fibre of our being': B.C.'s 911 operators union of new systemB.C.'s emergency call takers union says a decision that says operators don't have to stay on the line with patients until they are transferred to the ambulance service is a stop-gap measure for a system that is on the brink of collapse.
-
St. Isidore’s only grocery store closing this SaturdayThe Valu-mart in St. Isidore, Ont. is the only grocery store in the small town of roughly 800 people.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto East Detention Centre after employee tests positive for Omicron variantA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Toronto East Detention Centre after five people tested positive for COVID-19, including at least one who is confirmed to have contracted the Omicron variant.