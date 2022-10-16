Highway 16 reopen near Maymont after Sask. RCMP investigation

Saskatchewan RCMP blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near the community of Maymont this morning for an investigation.

Detours were in place through the town of Maymont for most of the day, with the highway reopened by 6 p.m.

RCMP said there was no risk to public safety for people traveling through the area.

No further details about the investigation are available at this time, but RCMP said they would tell the public more on Monday.

Maymont is approximately 89 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.