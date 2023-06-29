Highway 16 reopens following 'serious' multi-vehicle crash

Highway 16 has reopened following a serious crash involving two vehicles near Plunkett, Sask.

At 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP announced that Highway 16, 110 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon was reopened.

A crash involving a cargo van and semi-truck blocked Highway 16 in both directions for several hours on Wednesday, according to Sask. RCMP.

Collision reconstructionists, STARS, Viscount Fire and Rescue as well as EMS teams from Watrous and Lanigan responded to the scene of the collision at 1:40 p.m.

Traffic restrictions and detours were in place during the highway closure.

Details on injuries and the status of those involved in the crash were not shared by RCMP.