Highway 16's westbound lanes reopen after vehicle fire west of Carrot Creek, Alta.

A major vehicle fire closed Highway 16 westbound lanes at the junction with Highway 32, west of Carrot Creek, for over an hour.

According to 511 Alberta, the official road report and up-to-date highway conditions information, source tweeted Thursday at 3:19 p.m. indicating a vehicle was on fire.

A second tweet at 3:35 p.m. said the westbound lanes were closed and commuters should “expect major delays.” 511 Alberta said the highway reopened after 4:30 p.m.

Eastbound lanes remained open.

Update: WB Hwy16 at jct Hwy32, west of Carrot Creek - CLOSED due to vehicle fire. Expect major delays. Use Alt. Route. EB lanes remain open (3:35pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/HWCrns0i1T

Carrot Creek is approximately 162 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come.