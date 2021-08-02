Highway 16A near Range Road 20 closed due to fatal collision
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Adam Lachacz
A fatal multi-vehicle collision has closed a portion of the Parkland Highway near Beach Corner, Alta., northwest of Stony Plain.
RCMP say rescue crews are responding to a collision on Highway 16A near Range Road 20.
“No further details are being released at this time,” RCMP said in a statement.
According to 511 Alberta, both lanes of traffic in the area are closed. The province’s road authority said drivers should expect traffic delays when travelling in the area. Traffic is being rerouted around Range Road 15.
The collision caused a power outage for approximately 118 people in the area, Fortis Alberta said.
Beach Corner is approximately 43 kilometres west of Edmonton.
