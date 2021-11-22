iHeartRadio

Highway 17 closed between Wawa, Batchewana Bay

Bad weather and a collision have closed Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchewana Bay, the Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening. (Supplied)

Few details are known, but police are on the scene. The highway is closed in both directions.

This story will be updated as more information comes available. 

